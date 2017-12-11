New menorah on UI campus to be dedicated Wednesday

Photo by: Michael Kiser The new menorah at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life at the University of Illinois stands in front of the old one (at right). Other Related Content 'Miracle' menorah on its way

The executive director of Chabad Center for Jewish Life on the University of Illinois campus said he is "excited and pumped" now that the center's new menorah has been installed.



Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel made the comments after crews put up the rectangular steel structure Monday morning at 509 South Fourth Street.



The old menorah has been damaged four times since 2015, including in late October. The new symbol is carved into the structure, which includes a Block I.



Tiechtel said he is blown away by the sight of the new menorah.

Tiechtel said the only work left to be done on the menorah is providing electricity to the structure so that it can have LED lighting. He said the menorah is more than nine feet tall, weighs 3,600 pounds and is three feet deep into the ground.



A dedication of the new symbol will be held on Wednesday at 5 p.m.



Tiechtel said there has been interest from other communities to put the old menorah up in front of their Jewish centers once it is taken down.