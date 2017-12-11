Shots fired at Champaign convenience store

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting Monday night at a Champaign convenience store.

Champaign police confirmed they were called to a report of shots fired at the Circle K at 2315 W. Springfield Avenue at 7:08 p.m. Monday.

Officers temporarily closed part of Kenwood Drive to allow police to search the area.

No information was immediately available on whether anybody was injured.

According to preliminary information, customers were asked to remain inside the convenience store as officers searched the area.

