UPDATE: One injured in shooting near Champaign convenience store

UPDATE, 10:15 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a shooting Monday night outside a Champaign convenience store that sent one person to the hospital.

Champaign police confirmed they were called to a report of shots fired at 7:08 p.m. Monday near the Circle K at 2315 W. Springfield Ave.

When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man who had received what officers called a serious gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was still undergoing treatment late Monday night.

According to police, the victim was walking north on Kenwood Road when a vehicle approached him and he got into an argument with an occupant.

Multiple rounds were soon fired, with one hitting the victim.

Champaign police remained at the scene Monday night to process the scene and interview potential witnesses.

Police spokeswoman LaEisha Meaderds said preliminary information does not indicate that Monday’s shooting is related to other recent area shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.

* * * * *

Original story, published 8 p.m.:

