Flight lands safely at Willard after pilot smells fumes
SAVOY — After an American Airlines pilot began smelling fumes on a flight headed toward Willard Airport, emergency personnel were put on alert.
But the flight arrived safely around 12:15 p.m., and none of the 18 passengers or three crew members were injured.
“It ended up landing with no incident,” said Gene Cossey, the airport’s executive director. “We were there, and we were ready.”
The 50-seat aircraft will go into the shop for the night, Cossey said.
“We’re assuming it was an electrical spark or a fuse being blown,” he said, adding that if this were the case, the plane would’ve had several back up systems in place.
He said the incident was “very minor” and somewhat of a regular occurrence at larger airports.
“The pilot would rather be overly cautious,” he said. “When I was in Cincinnati, we had one of these a day almost.”
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.