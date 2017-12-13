Flight lands safely at Willard after pilot smells fumes

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Emergency personnel respond at the gate for an American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145 that reported fumes in the cabin before landing Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 at Willard Airport in Savoy.

SAVOY — After an American Airlines pilot began smelling fumes on a flight headed toward Willard Airport, emergency personnel were put on alert.

But the flight arrived safely around 12:15 p.m., and none of the 18 passengers or three crew members were injured.

“It ended up landing with no incident,” said Gene Cossey, the airport’s executive director. “We were there, and we were ready.”

The 50-seat aircraft will go into the shop for the night, Cossey said.

“We’re assuming it was an electrical spark or a fuse being blown,” he said, adding that if this were the case, the plane would’ve had several back up systems in place.

He said the incident was “very minor” and somewhat of a regular occurrence at larger airports.

“The pilot would rather be overly cautious,” he said. “When I was in Cincinnati, we had one of these a day almost.”