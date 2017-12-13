Wind advisory issued for Wednesday
A wind advisory has been issued for all of East Central Illinois expect Ford and Iroquois counties until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Gusts up to 45 miles per hour are possible.
You should slow down while driving and secure outdoor items like garbage cans and patio furniture. Also, small tree limbs may be blown down.
