Woman charged in fatal Tilton crash

A Westville woman is scheduled to go on trial next month in connection to a fatal accident in Tilton in September.



Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said 37-year-old Molly Atwood was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. Atwood's trial is set to begin Jan. 2.



Chad Lanham, 38, of Georgetown died in the crash, which occurred at around 6:15 a.m. on Sep. 19. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Lanham was a passenger in Atwood's vehicle when it struck the rear end of a jeep at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Southgate Drive in Tilton.