Car catches on fire in Champaign
Champaign fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Friday morning that started in a car in the driveway and caused minor damage to a house on the northwest side of the city.
Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith says firefighters were called to a home at 3322 Stoneway Court around 3:25 a.m. for a report of a car on fire.
- Hear from Randy Smith
Smith says fire crews had to rip the garage door off the building to make sure the flames had not extended further into the home.
He says there is minor smoke and fire damage to the garage, but Smith says the smoke did not extend into the house.
Some of the siding on the outside of the house melted as well.
Smith the says house, which includes four different units, is habitable.
A dollar damage estimate is not yet known. There were no injuries.
