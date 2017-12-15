Father: McCoy 'starting to perk up' after kidney-disease diagnosis

Video Gallery: Tori McCoy: The Comeback » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Tori McCoy was the most sought-after basketball recruit in Champaign history. She was ranked as high as No. 2 in the Class of 2016 after leading St. Thomas More to the Class 2A state title as a sophomore. Then, McCoy tore her ACL. The News-Gazette chronicles her rise to national prominence, her return to the floor, and her departure from Champaign to Ohio State.

A month ago, Tori McCoy was simply enjoying her new digs at Marquette, where she's found comfort and trust with her new basketball team and coaches after transferring from Ohio State.

But three weeks ago, the former St. Thomas More standout's experience took a turn for the worse. The 2016 McDonald's All-American thought she had a common cold or the flu, according to her father, Tim.

Then, she began throwing up during practice, which caused immediate concern.

After a series of tests, last week she was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare kidney disease that caused her kidneys to become so damaged, they're only working at about 15 percent of capacity.

"As far as the causes, they can only speculate," Tim McCoy said. "They said unfortunately by the time you figure out what's going on, it could have been going on for a while."

McCoy, who is still in the hospital, has begun dialysis treatments. Doctors will set her up with an out-patient machine that she'll be able to use at night.

In a few weeks, Tim McCoy said, they'll meet with doctors to put her on the transplant list. From there, it could take three to five years for her to receive a new kidney. A possibility remains that her kidneys will heal, although doctors told the family that's "highly unlikely," meaning dialysis will likely continue until she receives a transplant.

Aided by her new team, McCoy's condition is improving.

"She's starting to look better, she's starting to perk up," Tim McCoy said. "For her to be handling this the way it is, I commend her for it, because it's not easy. What's making it easier is her team. There is somebody from her team there every single day. There is somebody from the coaching staff there every single day."

The hope is that the sophomore, who is sitting out the year after transferring from Ohio State, will be back doing minor physical activity with the training staff over the next few weeks and that she'll be ready to play next season.

"They're going to take it little by little and start building her strength back up," Tim McCoy said. "As long as she's feeling good and can be pain-free, that's our goal moving forward."

Meanwhile, Tori's mother, Kim, is renting an apartment in Milwaukee on a month-to-month basis, where she'll stay with her daughter over winter break.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page on Thursday to help pay for medical bills and relieve the family's financial burden. By midday Friday, the page had collected $3,782 of its $10,000 goal.

"I can't be more thankful for that," Tim McCoy said. "I don't know how you can thank an entire community of people who are coming out for you and donating. It's a very humbling feeling when you know that you have people in the community who love you, love your family, love Tori and will do what they can for you."