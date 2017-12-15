Flames consume machine shed north of Fisher

A machine shed on a rural property north of Fisher is a total loss after it was consumed by flames Friday afternoon.



Sangamon Valley Fire Assistant Chief Darren Kuhns said crews were called to 3340 County Road 400 East at around 1:30 p.m.



He calls the fire accidental, although he did not have an exact cause. Kuhns says a combine, a pick-up truck, and some other equipment were consumed by the flames. He did not have a dollar amount for damages.