Henson to miss Chicago tribute

Photo by: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette The winningest coach in Illinois basketball history — Lou Henson — stopped by practice on Tuesday. Freshman guard Mark Smith took advantage of the Hall of Famer's presence, talking shop with Henson on a team bench at State Farm Center in Champaign.

A stint in the hospital will prevent Lou Henson from attending Saturday's college basketball game between Illinois and New Mexico State in Chicago.

The winningest coach at both schools, Henson was scheduled to be honored prior to and during Saturday's 7 p.m. game at the United Center.

He will remain in Champaign and said he'd watch the game on television.

After appearing at Monday's Rebounders luncheon in Champaign and at Tuesday's news conference and Illini basketball practice at State Farm Center, Henson became ill and was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital on Thursday.

On Friday, Henson visited with family and friends at the hospital, where he was being treated for a lung infection.

More than 100 of Henson's former players at Illinois and New Mexico State have said they would attend a 4 p.m. Saturday tribute to the Hall of Fame coach.