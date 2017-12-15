McCoy 'perking up' after kidney disease diagnosis

Video Gallery: Tori McCoy: The Comeback » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Tori McCoy was the most sought-after basketball recruit in Champaign history. She was ranked as high as No. 2 in the Class of 2016 after leading St. Thomas More to the Class 2A state title as a sophomore. Then, McCoy tore her ACL. The News-Gazette chronicles her rise to national prominence, her return to the floor, and her departure from Champaign to Ohio State.

Tori McCoy thought she had a common cold — or possibly the flu — three weeks ago, according to her father, Tim. Then, the Marquette forward and former St. Thomas More standout began throwing up during practice, which was immediate cause for concern.

After a series of tests, last week she was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, a rare kidney disease that caused the organs to become so damaged that they’re only working at about 15 percent of capacity.

“As far as the causes, they can only speculate,” Tim McCoy said. “They said unfortunately by the time you figure out what’s going on, it could have been going on for awhile.”

McCoy has begun dialysis treatments, and doctors are setting her up with an out-patient machine that she can use at night. In a few weeks, Tim McCoy said, they’ll meet with doctors to put her on the transplant list. From there, it could take three to five years for her to receive a new kidney.

Her father said that Tori’s condition is improving and she’s beginning to “perk up.”

“For her to be handling this the way it is, I commend her for it, because it’s not easy,” Tim McCoy said. “What’s making it easier is her team. There is somebody from her team there every single day. There is somebody from the coaching staff there every single day.”

The hope is that the sophomore, who is sitting out the year after transferring from Ohio State, will be back doing minor physical activity with the training staff over the next few weeks and that she’ll be ready to play next season.

Meanwhile, Tori’s mother, Kim, is renting an apartment in Milwaukee on a month-to-month basis, where she'll stay with her daughter over winter break.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page on Thursday to help relieve the family’s financial burden. By midday Friday, the page had collected $3,782 of its $10,000 goal.

“I can’t be more thankful for that," Tim McCoy said. "I don’t know how you can thank an entire community of people who are coming out for you and donating. It’s a very humbling feeling when you know that you have people in the community who love you, love your family, love Tori and will do what they can for you."

McCoy is one of the most decorated girls' basketball players to play in C-U, helping St. Thomas More to a state championship in 2014 and being named a McDonald's All-American in 2016.