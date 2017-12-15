UPDATE: Champaign car fire was intentionally set (w/ video)

Video: Stoneway Court car fire » more Videographer: Alex Johnson Video of Friday morning's car fire at 3322 Stoneway Court in Champaign. Image

New 12:54 p.m. Friday:

A Champaign Fire Department official said Friday morning's car fire in front of a house on the northwest side of the city was intentionally set.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said investigators don't know yet what was used to start a fire in the car, which was in the driveway of the home at 3322 Stoneway Court.

Smith said crews were called out to the blaze around 3:25 a.m. Friday.

Smith said fire crews had to rip the garage door off the building to make sure the flames had not extended further into the home. He said there is minor smoke and fire damage to the garage, but Smith said the smoke did not extend into the house. Some of the siding on the outside of the house melted as well.

A dollar damage estimate is not yet known. There were no injuries.

Original story, published 5:58 a.m. Friday:

Smith says the house, which includes four different units, is habitable.

