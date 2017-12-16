4 accidents in deer hunting season

SRINGFIELD — Firearm deer hunters in the state took more than 80,000 deer during the state’s busiest hunting season, according to Illinois Department of Natural Resources, but conservation police repored just four hunting-related accidents, three of them involving injuries resulting from tree stand falls.



Conservation Police officers issued more than 1,800 citations and written warnings for hunting-related violations statewide from Nov. 13 through Dec. 4.



“Our Conservation Police officers want hunters to be safe, and we remind them to make sure their elevated tree stands are secure and in good working order, and that they always use a Fall Arrest System harness to be as safe as possible when hunting,” said Rafael Gutierrez, chief of the IDNR Conservation Police. “We also want poachers and other violators to know that our CPOs are in the field with them, and violators will face charges if they are hunting illegally.”



Conservation Police officers issued 831 citations and 971 written warnings. Officers seized 16 firearms from violators, along with more than 430 pounds of deer meat, eight deer antlers/skulls, five deer heads, one truck, one utility vehicle, as well as archery equipment, tree stands, trail cameras, bait samples, permits, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.



The 2017 Illinois Firearm Deer Season was Nov. 17 to 19 and Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.