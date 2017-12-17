Two-vehicle crash in Champaign
|
CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon on the city’s north side.
Police said two vehicles crashed about 4 p.m. in the area of Columbia and Prospect.
According to preliminary information, while air bags were deployed, no information was available on any possible injuiries.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.