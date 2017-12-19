Coroner IDs 71-year-old Westville man killed in crash

Updated: 3:56 p.m.

GEORGETOWN — The victim of this morning's single-vehicle rollover crash in Georgetown has been identified as Stephen R. Moore.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden released the 71-year-old Westville man's name late this afternoon.

State police, Georgetown police and the coroner's office continue to investigate the accident that occurred at 8:23 a.m. on Illinois 1 at 9th Street.

Updated: 11:45 a.m.

GEORGETOWN — Illinois 1 has been reopened to traffic.

Updated: 10:12 a.m.

GEORGETOWN — State police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 71-year-old Westville man.

The accident occurred at 8:23 a.m. on Illinois 1 at 9th Street in Georgetown, according to a report.

A preliminary investigation shows a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was heading south on the state highway when veered off the right side of the road, crossed a sidewalk, struck an incline in a residential yard and then a tree. The truck then flipped over on its roof and landed in the southbound lane.

The report said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn't wearing a seat belt, but the driver's side airbag did deploy.

Krabel Funeral Home transported the driver from the scene.

State police are on the scene of a single-vehicle fatal accident along Illinois 1 between 8th and 9th streets in Georgetown.

Traffic is being rerouted as the roadway will be closed for several hours, police say.

