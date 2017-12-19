Coroner IDs Westville man killed in Georgetown rollover

GEORGETOWN — State and local authorities continue to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 71-year-old Westville man Tuesday morning.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Stephen R. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at 8:23 a.m. on Illinois 1 at Ninth Street in Georgetown.

State police said Mr. Moore was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on the state highway when it veered off the right side of the road. The vehicle crossed a sidewalk and struck an incline in a residential yard and then a tree. It then flipped over on its roof and landed in the southbound lane.

Police said Mr. Moore wasn’t wearing a seat belt, but the driver’s-side airbag did deploy.

Krabel Funeral Home transported Mr. Moore’s body from the scene.