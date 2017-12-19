Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, December 19, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Fatal accident closes Georgetown road

Fatal accident closes Georgetown road
| Subscribe

More Local

Fatal accident closes Georgetown road

Tue, 12/19/2017 - 9:09am | The News-Gazette

GEORGETOWN — State police are on the scene of a single-vehicle fatal accident along Illinois 1 between 8th and 9th streets in Georgetown.

Traffic is being rerouted as the roadway will be closed for several hours, police say.

More to come

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments