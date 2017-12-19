Rantoul fire causes $50,000 in damages

RANTOUL — Fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to a home on Winding Lane in Rantoul early Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said heavy smoke was showing, and flames were coming out of the north wall of the home at 137 Winding Lane when firefighters arrived at 12:05 a.m.

Waters said the tenant, Deqdeious Roman, had gotten out of the house by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire started in the area of the utility room.

Cause of the blaze is undetermined.

The home is owned by Clarence Smith.

Rantoul Fire Department responded with 18 firefighters with two engines and one rescue unit. They cleared the scene at 2 a.m.

Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments also responded.

