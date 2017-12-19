Westville man killed in rollover crash
Updated: 11:45 a.m.
GEORGETOWN — Illinois 1 has been reopened to traffic.
Updated: 10:12 a.m.
GEORGETOWN — State police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 71-year-old Westville man.
The accident occurred at 8:23 a.m. on Illinois 1 at 9th Street in Georgetown, according to a report.
A preliminary investigation shows a blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was heading south on the state highway when veered off the right side of the road, crossed a sidewalk, struck an incline in a residential yard and then a tree. The truck then flipped over on its roof and landed in the southbound lane.
The report said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn't wearing a seat belt, but the driver's side airbag did deploy.
Krabel Funeral Home transported the driver from the scene.
State police are on the scene of a single-vehicle fatal accident along Illinois 1 between 8th and 9th streets in Georgetown.
Traffic is being rerouted as the roadway will be closed for several hours, police say.
More to come
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.