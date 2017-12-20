LIVE! Early signing period
Illinois has six Class of 2018 recruits officially signed. Expect several more today and possibly into Thursday and Friday as the early signing period continues. Beat writer Scott Richey will provide updates as each new recruit sends in his National Letter of Intent.
***
Second pair of high school teammates now officially Illini.
SIGNED: Excited to see him in &
Welcome to the #Illini family, @DB9_Era pic.twitter.com/iWIlwALfhw
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
Daniel Barker, Tight end
6-foot-4, 235 pounds
Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Deerfield Beach
Rivals: 3*
247Sports: 3*
Other offers: UCF, Marshall, Pittsburgh, UAB
Of note: High school teammate of new Illini running back Jakari Norwood is ranked as the No. 237 recruit in talent-rich Florida by 247Sports.
@DB9_Era
No. 66 TE in the nation according to 247Sports. pic.twitter.com/1VAYbbDIBz
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
***
The Florida prospects keep coming. This time with some needed help at linebacker.
SIGNED: LB in the fold
Welcome to the #Illini family, @KhalanTolson pic.twitter.com/tDi8hSQSfS
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
Khalan Tolson, Linebacker
6-foot, 205 pounds
St. Petersburg, Fla.
Farragut Academy
Rivals: 3*
247Sports: 3*
Other offers: Cincinnati, FAU, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, USF, Syracuse, Toledo, UCF
Of note: Consensus three-star recruit (ESPN, too) is also ranked as the No. 55 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.
@KhalanTolson
No. 55 OLB in the nation according to 247Sports. pic.twitter.com/etvy5vQfoT
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
***
Another Florida recruit has signed. But since it's after 7 a.m. CST, the Illini's Midwest prospects can start making things official.
SIGNED: Can't wait to see this guy on the field
Welcome to the #Illini family, @jakari_norwood3! pic.twitter.com/fX5GxardgJ
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
Jakari Norwood, Running back
5-foot-10, 165 pounds
Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Deerfield Beach
Rivals: 2*
247Sports: 2*
Other offers: Bowling Green, Morgan State, North Carolina Central, Southern Miss
Of note: The No. 96 running back in the country per ESPN is cousins with Louisville quarterback and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.
@jakari_norwood3
Florida product plans to enroll in January. pic.twitter.com/2mSqBpjxfm
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
***
Coming in hot now. Teammate of first signee also officially an Illini.
SIGNED: Speedster from the Sunshine state
Welcome to the #Illini family, @CGLos_1 pic.twitter.com/FSpccdhBTA
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
Carlos Sandy, Wide receiver
5-foot-9, 160 pounds
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Cardinal Gibbons
Rivals: 3*
247Sports: 3*
Other offers: Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, Toledo, Troy, Western Michigan
Of note: Led 11-3 Cardinal Gibbons team with 32 receptions for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Also averaged 27.9 yards on kick returns.
Playmaker @CGLos_1.
Cardinal Gibbons HS teammate of fellow signee @lildaqb7. pic.twitter.com/8nT5WljVHb
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
***
Florida recruits first in because players can start signing at 7 a.m. local time. East coast guys get a leg up on everybody else.
SIGNED: Another one from Florida
Welcome to the #Illini, @edfrom229! pic.twitter.com/8VeXZmV2wT
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
Edwin Carter, Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 180 pounds
Jacksonville, Fla.
Sandalwood
Rivals: 3*
247Sports: NR
Other offers: Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Western Illinois
Of note: Committed to the Illini earlier this month. Ranked as the No. 198 wide receiver in the country by ESPN.
@edfrom229 is an #Illini.
pic.twitter.com/y2ydohsBkm
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
***
First in? A defensive back from Florida.
First NLI is in
Welcome to the family @lildaqb7! pic.twitter.com/iFhV2XCbdE
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
Ron Hardge III, Defensive back
6-foot-1, 178 pounds
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Cardinal Gibbons
Rivals: 2*
247Sports: 3*
Other offers: FIU, FAU, Indiana, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Toledo, USF
Of note: Hardge had 29 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for 11-3 Cardinal Gibbons this fall
@lildaqb7
Florida ➡️ Illinois pic.twitter.com/24CkvEa8yT
— Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017
***
Illinois has 15 committed high school seniors in the Class of 2018 who can start signing today. The early signing period could be tremendously beneficial to the Illini. Getting recruits officially on board in December means fewer worries about who may or may not flip by February.
Of course, there's no guarantee all 15 commits will sign either today through Friday. Illinois could also pick up more recruits than the 15 currently committed to Lovie Smith.
The Illini are in the hunt for four-star lineman Verdis Brown out of IMG Academy via Chicago. There's also a chance (perhaps rather slim) that regular visitor Ayodele Adeoye, an IMG Academy linebacker via St. Louis, might flip from Texas. Even if that does happen, Oklahoma seems to be the Crystal Ball destination of choice.
As ink is put to paper and National Letters of Intent are faxed in, we'll keep you apprised of all things early signing day right here. Stay tuned.
