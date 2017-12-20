LIVE! Early signing period

Illinois has six Class of 2018 recruits officially signed. Expect several more today and possibly into Thursday and Friday as the early signing period continues. Beat writer Scott Richey will provide updates as each new recruit sends in his National Letter of Intent.

***

Second pair of high school teammates now officially Illini.

Daniel Barker, Tight end

6-foot-4, 235 pounds

Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Deerfield Beach

Rivals: 3*

247Sports: 3*

Other offers: UCF, Marshall, Pittsburgh, UAB

Of note: High school teammate of new Illini running back Jakari Norwood is ranked as the No. 237 recruit in talent-rich Florida by 247Sports.

@DB9_Era



No. 66 TE in the nation according to 247Sports. pic.twitter.com/1VAYbbDIBz — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017

***

The Florida prospects keep coming. This time with some needed help at linebacker.

Khalan Tolson, Linebacker

6-foot, 205 pounds

St. Petersburg, Fla.

Farragut Academy

Rivals: 3*

247Sports: 3*

Other offers: Cincinnati, FAU, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, USF, Syracuse, Toledo, UCF

Of note: Consensus three-star recruit (ESPN, too) is also ranked as the No. 55 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports.

@KhalanTolson



No. 55 OLB in the nation according to 247Sports. pic.twitter.com/etvy5vQfoT — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017

***

Another Florida recruit has signed. But since it's after 7 a.m. CST, the Illini's Midwest prospects can start making things official.

SIGNED: Can't wait to see this guy on the field



Welcome to the #Illini family, @jakari_norwood3! pic.twitter.com/fX5GxardgJ — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017

Jakari Norwood, Running back

5-foot-10, 165 pounds

Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Deerfield Beach

Rivals: 2*

247Sports: 2*

Other offers: Bowling Green, Morgan State, North Carolina Central, Southern Miss

Of note: The No. 96 running back in the country per ESPN is cousins with Louisville quarterback and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

@jakari_norwood3



Florida product plans to enroll in January. pic.twitter.com/2mSqBpjxfm — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017

***

Coming in hot now. Teammate of first signee also officially an Illini.

Carlos Sandy, Wide receiver

5-foot-9, 160 pounds

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Cardinal Gibbons

Rivals: 3*

247Sports: 3*

Other offers: Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Syracuse, Toledo, Troy, Western Michigan

Of note: Led 11-3 Cardinal Gibbons team with 32 receptions for 498 yards and five touchdowns. Also averaged 27.9 yards on kick returns.

***

Florida recruits first in because players can start signing at 7 a.m. local time. East coast guys get a leg up on everybody else.

Edwin Carter, Wide receiver

6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Jacksonville, Fla.

Sandalwood

Rivals: 3*

247Sports: NR

Other offers: Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Western Illinois

Of note: Committed to the Illini earlier this month. Ranked as the No. 198 wide receiver in the country by ESPN.

***

First in? A defensive back from Florida.

First NLI is in



Welcome to the family @lildaqb7! pic.twitter.com/iFhV2XCbdE — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) December 20, 2017

Ron Hardge III, Defensive back

6-foot-1, 178 pounds

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Cardinal Gibbons

Rivals: 2*

247Sports: 3*

Other offers: FIU, FAU, Indiana, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Toledo, USF

Of note: Hardge had 29 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery for 11-3 Cardinal Gibbons this fall

***

Illinois has 15 committed high school seniors in the Class of 2018 who can start signing today. The early signing period could be tremendously beneficial to the Illini. Getting recruits officially on board in December means fewer worries about who may or may not flip by February.

Of course, there's no guarantee all 15 commits will sign either today through Friday. Illinois could also pick up more recruits than the 15 currently committed to Lovie Smith.

The Illini are in the hunt for four-star lineman Verdis Brown out of IMG Academy via Chicago. There's also a chance (perhaps rather slim) that regular visitor Ayodele Adeoye, an IMG Academy linebacker via St. Louis, might flip from Texas. Even if that does happen, Oklahoma seems to be the Crystal Ball destination of choice.

As ink is put to paper and National Letters of Intent are faxed in, we'll keep you apprised of all things early signing day right here. Stay tuned.