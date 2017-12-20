Request period open for voting by mail in Illinois Primary

You can begin requesting a mail-in ballot Wednesday if you want to vote by mail in the March Primary in Illinois.

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten said you don't need an excuse to vote early.

Registered voters can request the ballot online at the County Clerk's website, by phone, by mail, or by going in-person to the Clerk's office. The office is located at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana at 1776 East Washington.

Requests for the mail-in ballot can be made by going to the clerk's website at www.champaigncountyclerk.com/vbm/ and filling out the secure online request form. Voters can also call the office at 217-384-3724, or use the email address of mail@champaigncountyclerk.com.

But the actual ballot won't be sent out to voters until February 8th, as required by state law. That's when the ballot will be complete.