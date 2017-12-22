Man seriously injured by gunfire in north Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - A 35-year-old man remains hospitalized with serious injuries from gunfire that occurred in north Champaign Thursday night.

"We did talk to some people last night but we definitely need more help," said Champaign police Lt. Nate Rath.

Police were sent to the Town Center Apartments complex in the 2400 block of North Neil Street just after 6 p.m.

They found the wounded man outside and immediately took him to Carle Hospital. Rath declined to say how many times the man was hit but it was more than once, according to a department release.

The relationship between the victim and the shooter is unknown to police. Rath said he also did not know if the victim lived in the complex. Police have made no arrests.

Police found several spent casings and damage to buildings, suggestive of an exchange of gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.