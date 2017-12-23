House fire in north Champaign displaces one; pets die

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Champaign firefighters respond to a working fire Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in the 1100 block of Champaign Street.

UPDATE SATURDAY 1:35 p.m.

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign fire officials said they were unable to determine what sparked the fire at a house in the 1100 block of North Champaign Street that displaced one person and took the lives of two dogs.

A neighbor noticed noticed smoke coming from the residence about 6:45 p.m. and firefighters found moderate smoke and fire coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters quickly doused the fire, which was contained to the front porch and the living room.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said no humans were hurt but the renter's two dogs died despite firefighters' efforts to save them. The renter was at work when the fire started.

"We do have masks that can provide oxygen for them. The firefights did make that attempt. They had the masks for the pets out," he said.

Original story 8:45 P.M. Friday

CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday evening in the 1100 block of North Champaign Street.

No one was injured in the fire, which was mostly confined to the front of the structure, said Lt. J.P. Childers said.

The call came in around 6:45 p.m., and crews were still at the scene around 7:45 p.m.