Winter weather advisory in place on Christmas Eve
|
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Servce in Lincoln said up to 4 inches of snow is expected on Christmas Eve with with the heaviest amounts along and northeast of Interstate 74. Impacted counties include Champaign, DeWitt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Stark , Tazewll, Vermilion and Woodford.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.