Winter weather advisory in place on Christmas Eve

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Servce in Lincoln said up to 4 inches of snow is expected on Christmas Eve with with the heaviest amounts along and northeast of Interstate 74. Impacted counties include Champaign, DeWitt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Stark , Tazewll, Vermilion and Woodford.