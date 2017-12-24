UPDATED: ISP not towing vehicles

Other Related Content Snow kidding: Area may get inch or so Christmas Eve

New 4:36 p.m. Sunday:



From Illinois State Police:



Effective immediately, due to the increased number of vehicles in the median and ditch, along with the poor roadway conditions and continuing snowfall, the ISP will not be towing vehicles from the scene.



There is an increased volume of traffic and blowing snow/icy roads.



The responding Troopers will transport the occupants of the vehicle to the nearest gas station/restaurant at the exit ramps.



Vehicles can be towed at a later time.



New 3:39 p.m. Sunday:



The National Weather Service has trimmed the winter weather advisory to include the following area counties: Ford, Iroquois, Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar and Coles.



As of 3 p.m. Sunday, the weather service said snow showers are diminishing, and new accumulations will be less than one inch.



Original story Saturday:



A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Servce in Lincoln said up to 4 inches of snow is expected on Christmas Eve with with the heaviest amounts along and northeast of Interstate 74. Impacted counties include Champaign, DeWitt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Mason, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Stark , Tazewll, Vermilion and Woodford.