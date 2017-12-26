Man robbed of cash, phone in Urbana home invasion
URBANA — Urbana police are looking for three men who forced their way into a man's home on Christmas, slugged him and stole his phone.
An Urbana police report said the home invasion happened about 4:45 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 400 block of East Green Street.
The men forced their way in, hit the 49-year-old resident in the face several times with a weapon and took his cellphone and cash.
No other information, including descriptions of the attackers, was immediately available.
U17-06615 HOME INVASION 720-5/19-6 LOCATION: 400 BLOCK OF GREEN ST E OCCURRED:12/25/2017 4:45 REPORTED: 12/25/2017 5:13 OFFICER: JEFFERS, JOSHUA D
SUMMARY: THREE UNKNOWN BLACK MALES FORCED ENTRY INSIDE OF VICTIMS APARTMENT WITH THE INTENT TO COMMIT AND FELONY OR A THEFT.
THE UNKNOWN OFFENDERS HIT THE VICTIM SEVERAL TIMES IN THE
FACE WITH A WEAPON AND TOOK PROPERTY BELONGING TO THE
VICTIM.
PROPERTY: STOLEN 1 CURRENCY-NOT CHECKS/BOND
STOLEN
1 CELLULAR PHONE
SEX: M RACE: B HEIGHT: 000 WEIGHT: 000 HAIR: SEX: M RACE: B HEIGHT: 000 WEIGHT: 000 HAIR: SEX: M RACE: B HEIGHT: 000 WEIGHT: 000 HAIR:
EYES: EYES: EYES:
OFFENDER
OFFENDER
OFFENDER
VICTIM AGE: 49 SEX: M URBANA IL
