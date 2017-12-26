Man robbed of cash, phone in Urbana home invasion

URBANA — Urbana police are looking for three men who forced their way into a man's home on Christmas, slugged him and stole his phone.

An Urbana police report said the home invasion happened about 4:45 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 400 block of East Green Street.

The men forced their way in, hit the 49-year-old resident in the face several times with a weapon and took his cellphone and cash.

No other information, including descriptions of the attackers, was immediately available.