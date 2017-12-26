UPDATE: Both cities institute sidewalk clearing rules
UPDATE 10:45 a.m. Tuesday
The Champaign public works department has declared that sidewalks in the downtown and Campustown areas in front of businesses must be cleared of snow and ice by 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Urbana public works director declared earlier Tuesday that snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks in the downtown, University and South Philo Road districts as of noon Wednesday.
Sidewalks must be cleared in those areas by adjacent property owners. If theyare not, the ciies could clear them and charge the property owner for the work.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.