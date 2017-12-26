UPDATE: Both cities institute sidewalk clearing rules

UPDATE 10:45 a.m. Tuesday

The Champaign public works department has declared that sidewalks in the downtown and Campustown areas in front of businesses must be cleared of snow and ice by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Urbana public works director declared earlier Tuesday that snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks in the downtown, University and South Philo Road districts as of noon Wednesday.

Sidewalks must be cleared in those areas by adjacent property owners. If theyare not, the ciies could clear them and charge the property owner for the work.