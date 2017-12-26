UPDATE: Investigators seek cause of fire that destroyed Champaign house
UPDATE, 5:42 p.m. Tuesday:
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign firefighters hope to learn more Wednesday about what could have caused a destructive fire to a house in the southern part of town whose occupants were away.
A neighbor saw smoke and flames coming from the house at 1806 Park Haven Drive about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and called for help.
Firefighters found the single-story ranch house fully engulfed and a part of the roof caving in.
Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the occupants rent the house, which was destroyed, and were out of town when the fire started. They were contacted by fire officials and were making their way back to Champaign.
Smith said no firefighters were hurt while dousing the flames or overhauling the debris for the five hours they were present.
"This time of year is tough on firefighters and the equipment," said Smith in reference to the cold. The temperature while firefighters were there was around 6 degrees.
"That corner had turned to a solid sheet of ice as the water runs off the front of the building," Smith said.
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District sent a bus for firefighters to keep themselves warm.
Smith said investigators remained there a couple hours after first-line firefighters had left trying to glean a possible cause and point of origin. They were hopeful the residents could supply information that could help them.
"The most damage is in the rear of the house. A large part of that house is gone," Smith said.
* * * * *
UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday:
No injuries were reported after a fire heavily damaged a home Tuesday morning in Champaign.
Crews shortly after 4:30 a.m. were called to 1806 Park Haven Drive after a neighbor saw flames and called 911. Firefighters had to fight the flames from the outside due to heavy fire and a partial collapse of the home's roof.
The residents were not home at the time. Officials are looking into what caused the fire.
* * * * *
Original story, published 4:59 a.m. Tuesday:
The Champaign Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at 1806 Park Haven Drive.
The call came in shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire department reported that heavy flames were seen upon arrival, and crews are attacking the fire from outside the structure.
Champaign firefighters are in the defensive mode at 1806 Park Haven Drive. Fully involved upon arrival @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/HCHvGTn1bS
— Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) December 26, 2017
