UPDATE: Two die in crash on Illinois 130 near Philo
UPDATE, 3 p.m. Tuesday:
PHILO —Two women from Robinson have died from injuries they sustained in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon south of Philo.
Illinois State Police at Pesotum said the women, ages 78 and 55, were passengers in a Ford Edge that left the road and hit a tree about 12:25 p.m.
The 81-year-old male driver, also from Robinson, sustained a non-life-threatening injury. He was wearing a seat belt, as was the 78-year-old woman in the front passenger seat.
Police and firefighters shut the highway down for more than an hour while they rescued the trio from the sport utility vehicle and investigated the crash.
Police said the SUV was headed north on Illinois 130 about 3 miles south of Philo when it left the road to the west, entered the ditch and hit a tree.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.
Original story:
PHILO — A traffic crash about 12:30 p.m. on Illinois 130 about 3 miles south of Philo has closed the state highway.
At least three people are injured and Illinois State Police and area fire departments have responded.
The road is expected to be closed between Champaign County roads 400 and 500 N for an extended period.
