UPDATED: no one hurt in Champaign house fire

New 7:45 a.m. Tuesday:



No injuries were reported after a fire heavily damaged a home Tuesday morning in Champaign.



Crews shortly after 4:30 a.m. were called to 1806 Park Haven Drive after a neighbor saw flames and called 911. Firefighters had to fight the flames from the outside due to heavy fire and a partial collapse of the home's roof.



The residents were not home at the time. Officials are looking into what caused the fire.



Original story 4:59 a.m. Tuesday:



The Champaign Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at 1806 Park Haven Drive.



The call came in shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire department reported that heavy flames were seen upon arrival, and crews are attacking the fire from outside the structure.

Champaign firefighters are in the defensive mode at 1806 Park Haven Drive. Fully involved upon arrival @champaigncity pic.twitter.com/HCHvGTn1bS — Champaign Fire Dept (@ChampaignFire) December 26, 2017