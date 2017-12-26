UPDATED: no one hurt in Champaign house fire
New 7:45 a.m. Tuesday:
No injuries were reported after a fire heavily damaged a home Tuesday morning in Champaign.
Crews shortly after 4:30 a.m. were called to 1806 Park Haven Drive after a neighbor saw flames and called 911. Firefighters had to fight the flames from the outside due to heavy fire and a partial collapse of the home's roof.
The residents were not home at the time. Officials are looking into what caused the fire.
Original story 4:59 a.m. Tuesday:
The Champaign Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at 1806 Park Haven Drive.
The call came in shortly after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The fire department reported that heavy flames were seen upon arrival, and crews are attacking the fire from outside the structure.
