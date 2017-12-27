UPDATED: wind chill advisory issued for Wednesday morning

Wednesday 6:30 a.m. Update

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until late Wednesday morning for Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Vermilion Counties.

Expect wind chills to be in the range of 15 degrees below zero to 25 below zero. If you have to be outside, wear plenty of warm clothing.

Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

NEW 2:26 p.m. Tuesday:



Ford and Iroquois counties have been added to the wind chill advisory. It's in effect from 12 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.



Original story:



The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for DeWitt, Piatt, Champaign and Vermilion counties from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.



Wind chills could get as low as 20 degrees below zero, leading to an increased risk of frost bite and hypothermia. If you have to be outside, wear plenty of warm clothing.