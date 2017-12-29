UPDATE: Winter weather advisory extended

5:45 a.m. Update

A winter weather advisory is in effect for a portion of East Central Illinois beginning at noon Friday.

The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect until midnight tonight and includes Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion counties.

Champaign and Vermilion counties could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, with the heaviest snowfall from 1 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, Ford and Iroquois counties could see 3 to 5 inches of snow. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

