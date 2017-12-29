UPDATED: Multiple accidents clog area interstates

UPDATE, 3:28 p.m. Friday:

The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency has issued a wind-chill advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Tuesday. The forecast calls for wind chills ranging from minus-15 to minus-25 on Saturday night, dipping as low as minus-30 late Sunday night into Monday morning.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO NOON CST

TUESDAY. Expect wind chills by Saturday evening to range from 15 below to 25 below zero, and they may be as cold as 30 below zero late Sunday night into Monday morning — Champaign County EMA (@ChampCoEMA) December 29, 2017

* * * * *

UPDATE, 3:22 p.m. Friday:

Mahomet has activated snow routes. No parking in the following areas: Center Street, Marietta, Peacock Drive, North and South Garden Court, Vista View and all of Northridge subdivision.

* * * * *

Original story:

Friday's inclement weather has resulted in dangerous conditions on area roadways.

Illinois State Police report several crashes on interstates 57, 72 and 74 as snow continues to blanket East Central Illinois.

Among the more serious accidents: a rollover near the Curtis Road exit on I-57.

Troopers reporting multiple crashes on I-57, I-72, and I-74. They are currently responding to a rollover on I-57 at milepost 233 (near Curtis Road Exit). — ISP D-10 Pesotum (@ISPDistrict10) December 29, 2017

IDOT reports that a multi-car crash on I-57 north of Paxton is blocking the right northbound lane. Several cars are in the ditch, leading to a backup in traffic.