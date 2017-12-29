Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATED: Multiple accidents clog area interstates
Fri, 12/29/2017 - 3:22pm | The News-Gazette
122917 snowy roads.jpg
Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
A city plow clears snow Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, on Sangamon Drive in Champaign.

UPDATE, 3:28 p.m. Friday:

The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency has issued a wind-chill advisory from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Tuesday. The forecast calls for wind chills ranging from minus-15 to minus-25 on Saturday night, dipping as low as minus-30 late Sunday night into Monday morning.

* * * * *

UPDATE, 3:22 p.m. Friday:

Mahomet has activated snow routes. No parking in the following areas: Center Street, Marietta, Peacock Drive, North and South Garden Court, Vista View and all of Northridge subdivision.

* * * * *

Original story:

Friday's inclement weather has resulted in dangerous conditions on area roadways.

Illinois State Police report several crashes on interstates 57, 72 and 74 as snow continues to blanket East Central Illinois.

Among the more serious accidents: a rollover near the Curtis Road exit on I-57.

IDOT reports that a multi-car crash on I-57 north of Paxton is blocking the right northbound lane. Several cars are in the ditch, leading to a backup in traffic.

Dawnzer wrote 5 hours 41 min ago

If everyone would just slow down and take caution. It’s like people forget how to drive in winter conditions. 

Homeboy wrote 5 hours 30 min ago

Or maybe they didn’t know how to drive to begin with.

APC wrote 3 hours 55 min ago

Just watched a guy in a BMW SUV run through a red light at Church and Mattis by about 3 seconds.  He was going about 45 on Church, which has a speed limit of 30.  Plenty of time to stop, if he was going anywhere near the speed limit.  Thankfully, he didn't collide with anyone.