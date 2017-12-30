Urbana business district sidewalks must be cleared by Sunday
|
URBANA — Due to Friday’s winter storm, the city of Urbana has declared that sidewalks in the downtown, University Avenue, and South Philo Road districts must be cleared by 8 a.m. Sunday.
Public sidewalks in the designated area that are not cleared, could be done by the city at the expense of the adjacent property owner.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.