Prosecutor: Man suffocated mother

URBANA — Prosecutors said in court today that a Champaign man killed his mother by suffocating her with a pillow and blankets during a crime spree Friday.

The new information came out as 41-year-old Richard Stover was arraigned on five charges, including two counts of first-degree murder for which he faces 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Police say the events started at around 2 a.m. Friday when Stover allegedly robbed the Walgreens at 1713 W. Springfield Ave., C. About 10 a.m., police found Stover’s mother, 60-year-old Betty Stover, dead in her home on Sangamon Drive.

About 10:30 a.m., Stover fled in his vehicle from west Champaign to Mahomet, where he was taken into custody after being Tased in the parking lot of Mahomet-Seymour High School.