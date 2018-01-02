UPDATE: I-72, I-74 clear after 10 vehicles involved in crashes
|
UPDATED 10:20 a.m.:
The crashes have been cleared, state police said, but there are still patches of black ice on I-72 and I-74.
* * * *
Original:
Multiple crashes near milepost 172 on Interstate 72 eastbound as well as between the Lincoln Avenue and Neil Street exits on I-74 have blocked lanes at both icy locations this morning.
At least 10 vehicles are involved, state police say.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.