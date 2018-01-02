UPDATE: I-72, I-74 clear after 10 vehicles involved in crashes

UPDATED 10:20 a.m.:

The crashes have been cleared, state police said, but there are still patches of black ice on I-72 and I-74.

Multiple crashes near milepost 172 on Interstate 72 eastbound as well as between the Lincoln Avenue and Neil Street exits on I-74 have blocked lanes at both icy locations this morning.

At least 10 vehicles are involved, state police say.