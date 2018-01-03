UPDATE: Traffic is slowly moving again on I-74 in Danville and western Indiana

UPDATE: 10:55am

Indiana State Police have opened one eastbound lane of I-74 and traffic is able to proceed. But police said expect delays and use caution when crossing the Illinois-Indiana State Line.

Travel advisory for drivers on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County, Illinois. Eastbound traffic is being re-routed in Danville at milepost 220 which is the Lynch Road interchange. That's due to a large crash in Indiana on I-74 at the exit for the Beef House. State police say expect delays.