UPDATE: Traffic is slowly moving again on I-74 in Danville and western Indiana

Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 10:59am | Carol Vorel

UPDATE: 10:55am

Indiana State Police have opened one eastbound lane of I-74 and traffic is able to proceed.  But police said expect delays and use caution when crossing the Illinois-Indiana State Line.

**********

 

Travel advisory for drivers on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County, Illinois.  Eastbound traffic is being re-routed in Danville at milepost 220 which is the Lynch Road interchange.  That's due to a large crash in Indiana on I-74 at the exit for the Beef House.  State police say expect delays.

