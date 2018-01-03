UPDATED: Wind chill advisory issued for East Central Illinois

Wednesdasy 5:25 a.m. Update

Original from Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a new wind chill advisory for all of East Central Illinois, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.

It starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday and goes until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Wind chill readings could reach minus 25, leading to an increased risk for frostbite and hypothermia. So you should wear plenty of warm clothing while outside.