Wednesday, January 3, 2018

UPDATED: Wind chill advisory issued for East Central Illinois
UPDATED: Wind chill advisory issued for East Central Illinois

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 5:24am | Michael Kiser and Tim Ditman

Wednesdasy 5:25 a.m. Update

The National Weather Service has issued a new wind chill advisory for all of East Central Illinois.

It starts Wednesday night and goes until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Wind chill readings could reach 25 degrees below zero, leading to an increased risk for frostbite and hypothermia. So you should wear plenty of warm clothing while outside.

 

Original from Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a new wind chill advisory for all of East Central Illinois, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.

It starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday and goes until 12 p.m. Thursday.

Wind chill readings could reach minus 25, leading to an increased risk for frostbite and hypothermia. So you should wear plenty of warm clothing while outside.

