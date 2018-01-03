Za's Italian Cafe closes both of its locations

Photo by: Ben Zigterman/The News-Gazette There were no signs or notices Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, on the door of the Za's Italian Restaurant at 1905 N. Neil St., C, about the company's announcement that day on Facebook that both this location and the one at 2006 W. Springfield Ave. had been closed after 13 years in business.

CHAMPAIGN — Fast-Italian restaurant Za’s has announced the closing of its two locations after 13 years in business.

Za’s Italian Cafe, which has restaurants on North Neil Street and West Springfield Avenue, sold pizza, pasta, salad and sandwiches, along with coffee and tea.

Mia Za's, a restaurant with a similar theme and menu at 629 E. Green St. in Campustown, has no plans to close. It has different owners.

“We are thankful to our customers and the community for the support we’ve received over the last 13 years. We’ve made many new friends and have had wonderful experiences serving our amazing community,” Za's Italian Cafe wrote on Facebook.

It also thanked its employees: “A special thank you to our employees for all of their hard work and sacrifice over the years. You are like family to us and we wish you all the best in the future.”

Za’s management declined to comment on why it closed.

It’s been a tough few months for the fast casual pizza industry. Brixx Pizza closed in the Carriage Center in December, and Azzip Pizza closed in Campustown in October.

It hasn’t been all bad news, though. Pie’s the Limit opened last June at the Village at the Crossing, and LeBron James-backed pizza joint Blaze is under construction on the north side of Champaign.