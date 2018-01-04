Friday wind chill advisory issued
A new wind chill advisory has been issued for Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar, Piatt and DeWitt counties from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
Overnight wind chill readings could reach minus 20. You should wear plenty of warm clothing while outside, and check on pets and the elderly.
