UPDATED: Wind-chill advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday
Friday 3 p.m. update
A new wind chill advisory has been issued for all of East Central Illinois except Macon County until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Friday 9 a.m. update
CHAMPAIGN -- The wind-chill advisory is now in effect for Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion counties until 10 a.m. Friday. Other counties were removed from the advisory.
Wind chills could be 10 to 30 degrees below zero.
The National Weather Service advises people to wear plenty of warm clothing while outside, and check on pets and the elderly.
CHAMPAIGN -- A wind-chill advisory remains in effect for Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Piatt, and Vermilion counties until 10 a.m. Friday.
