Wind-chill advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Friday

Friday 9 a.m. update

CHAMPAIGN -- The wind-chill advisory is now in effect for Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, and Vermilion counties until 10 a.m. Friday. Other counties were removed from the advisory.

Wind chills could be 10 to 30 degrees below zero.

The National Weather Service advises people to wear plenty of warm clothing while outside, and check on pets and the elderly.

Original

