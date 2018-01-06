Gas leak at church diverted traffic a while
CHAMPAIGN — A gas leak inside a church on Champaign’s north side caused the evacuation of a nearby convenience store for about 30 minutes Saturday morning.
Champaign Fire Batalion Chief Roger Cruse said a member of the Alpha and Omega Church, 400 W. Bradley Ave., near the intersection with Bloomington Road, went in the building before 10 a.m. Saturday and smelled natural gas.
Ameren was notified and because their employees detected high levels of gas inside, they called Champaign firefighters as a precaution, Cruse said.
Ameren quickly shut off the utilities to the church while searching for the leak.
Cruse said firefighters evacuated, for about a half-hour, the people in the nearby Golden Hour convenience store, 301 Bloomington Road, and checked on a few homes immediately east and west of the church.
Only one resident was found at home and that person was going to leave for a while, Cruse said.
A couple of streets in that area were blocked to traffic briefly while Ameren aired out the building.
