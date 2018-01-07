UPDATE: More counties added to winter-weather advisory

New 1:15 p.m. Sunday:



Ford and Iroquois counties have been added to the advisory, meaning it now covers all of East Central Illinois.



**



CHAMPAIGN — The National Weather Service has added Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar and Coles counties to its winter-weather advisory.

It first issued the advisory for DeWitt, Piatt, Macon, Shelby and Moultrie counties from noon Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will make travel hazardous.