UPDATED: Dense fog advisory issued until noon Tuesday
Tuesday 5:15 a.m. update
A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illinois until 12 p.m Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says visibility could be about one-quarter of a mile, leading to hazardous driving conditions.
Below freezing temperatures may allow icy conditions to develop, especially on bridges and overpasses. Make sure to slow down and use your headlights.
