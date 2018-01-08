UPDATED: Dense fog advisory issued until noon Tuesday

Tuesday 5:15 a.m. update

A dense fog advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illinois until 12 p.m Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says visibility could be about one-quarter of a mile, leading to hazardous driving conditions.

Below freezing temperatures may allow icy conditions to develop, especially on bridges and overpasses. Make sure to slow down and use your headlights.

