UPDATED: Ludlow man hit and killed by train

New 1:38 p.m. Monday:



The Champaign County Coroner said a Ludlow man was hit and killed by a train Sunday night while attempting walk across the railroad tracks.



Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as 26 year-old Eric Morales.



Champaign County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brian Mennenga said Morales was attempting to cross the railroad tracks at around 6:20 p.m. Sunday just north of the Thomas Street and Oak Street intersection in Ludlow. Mennenga said a witness saw Morales lose his footing and fall in front of a southbound Amtrak train. Mennenga says the area was not at a crossing.



Northrup said Morales was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.



No one on the train was hurt.



Original story:



There will not be an autopsy.