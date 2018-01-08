Viral video: Khailieo Terry's monstrous dunk
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central boys' basketball freshman Khailieo Terry has thrilled local hoops fans over and over on Twitter this weekend courtesy a monstrous alley-oop dunk.
During the Maroons' 60-48 win over rival Centennial on Friday, Terry and senior A'Kieon Gill, Terry's cousin, took off on a fastbreak down the court.
Terry hit Gill in stride with a pass. Gill then lofted the ball toward the rim, with Terry soaring above the hoop and finishing with a slam.
Check out the full video below, from preps coordinator Colin Likas' Twitter.
This alley-oop combination between @HoopinMaroons stars A'Kieon Gill and Khailieo Terry — who are cousins — is a pretty dazzling view from tonight's game. Take a look #NGMedia pic.twitter.com/MZphkoOAxh
— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) January 6, 2018
