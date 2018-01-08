Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Viral video: Khailieo Terry's monstrous dunk
Viral video: Khailieo Terry's monstrous dunk

Mon, 01/08/2018 - 11:53am | Colin Likas
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central boys' basketball freshman Khailieo Terry has thrilled local hoops fans over and over on Twitter this weekend courtesy a monstrous alley-oop dunk.

During the Maroons' 60-48 win over rival Centennial on Friday, Terry and senior A'Kieon Gill, Terry's cousin, took off on a fastbreak down the court.

Terry hit Gill in stride with a pass. Gill then lofted the ball toward the rim, with Terry soaring above the hoop and finishing with a slam.

Check out the full video below, from preps coordinator Colin Likas' Twitter.

 

