Viral video: Khailieo Terry's monstrous dunk

Video: Game of the Week: Central at Centennial boys' basketball » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette With "Champaign" emblazoned on both teams' chests, Centennial hung with crosstown rival Central before the Maroons stuck out a 60-48 win. Check out the highlights below.WDWS commentary by Tim Ditman and Michael Kiser. Halftime analysis by Colin Likas.Song: "Homeland Survivin'" by Jetpack Hotline.

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central boys' basketball freshman Khailieo Terry has thrilled local hoops fans over and over on Twitter this weekend courtesy a monstrous alley-oop dunk.

During the Maroons' 60-48 win over rival Centennial on Friday, Terry and senior A'Kieon Gill, Terry's cousin, took off on a fastbreak down the court.

Terry hit Gill in stride with a pass. Gill then lofted the ball toward the rim, with Terry soaring above the hoop and finishing with a slam.

Check out the full video below, from preps coordinator Colin Likas' Twitter.