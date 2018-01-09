UI business-consulting program hit with lawsuit
The University of Illinois said it plans to defend itself against a lawsuit alleging that its Illinois Business Consulting program violated labor law.
Chicago attorney John Billhorn filed the suit in federal court last month on behalf of a former student who's listed in the suit as "John Doe." It claims that business clients paid the UI for consulting work done by students, but the students did not get paid.
UI spokesperson Robin Kaler said, though, that students know the program is unpaid when they start.
People named in the suit as defendants include College of Business Dean Jeffrey Brown and Illinois Business Consulting staffers Whitney Smith and Eric Swenson.
The suit is asking for three years of back pay plus interest, among other damages, for the "John Doe" plaintiff. However, Billhorn said the suit could be expanded to other students, and the possible damages could get as high as $2 million.
