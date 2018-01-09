UPDATE: scene clear on I-57 north in Champaign County

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette A tow truck driver examines the area around a semi-truck that went off the road on Interstate 57 just south of the Kirby Road overpass Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Champaign. The right lane of northbound Interstate 57 was closed Tuesday afternoon at milepost 220 near Pesotum and milepost 234 to clear the accident scenes.

UPDATE: state police say the scene is clear, although there's a slight backup at milepost 234.



The right lane of Interstate 57 north is closed at milepost 220 near Pesotum and milepost 234 in Champaign as accident scenes are being cleared.

The lane closures are expected to last between one and three hours, according to state police.