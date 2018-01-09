UPDATE: scene clear on I-57 north in Champaign County
UPDATE: state police say the scene is clear, although there's a slight backup at milepost 234.
The right lane of Interstate 57 north is closed at milepost 220 near Pesotum and milepost 234 in Champaign as accident scenes are being cleared.
The lane closures are expected to last between one and three hours, according to state police.
