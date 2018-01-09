Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, January 9, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UPDATE: scene clear on I-57 north in Champaign County
| Subscribe

More Local

UPDATE: scene clear on I-57 north in Champaign County

Tue, 01/09/2018 - 4:16pm | The News-Gazette
I-57 late-night rollover
Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette
A tow truck driver examines the area around a semi-truck that went off the road on Interstate 57 just south of the Kirby Road overpass Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Champaign. The right lane of northbound Interstate 57 was closed Tuesday afternoon at milepost 220 near Pesotum and milepost 234 to clear the accident scenes.

UPDATE: state police say the scene is clear, although there's a slight backup at milepost 234.

**

The right lane of Interstate 57 north is closed at milepost 220 near Pesotum and milepost 234 in Champaign as accident scenes are being cleared.

The lane closures are expected to last between one and three hours, according to state police.

 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments