UPDATE: Scene clear, lane closed on I-57 north near Kirby Avenue overpass
CHAMPAIGN — Traffic was backed up Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 57 just south of the Kirby Avenue overpass as state police cleared the scene of an accident that happened the night before.
Master Sgt. Mark Holley said at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the right lane of northbound I-57 was still closed near milepost 234, creating a moderate backup, as crews removed a semi that ran off the highway during Monday night's fog and overturned in the ditch.
State police also closed the right lane of northbound I-57 north at milepost 220 near Pesotum to clear the scene of a similar accident.
Holley said the lane closures are expected to last between one and three hours. He advised motorists to use caution in the area and slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
